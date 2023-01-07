Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,839,000 after buying an additional 106,215 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,057,000 after buying an additional 321,289 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,440,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,229,000 after buying an additional 185,674 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,285,000 after buying an additional 196,578 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $73.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

