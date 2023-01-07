Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after buying an additional 136,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 32,222 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $97.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

