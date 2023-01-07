Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.30.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

