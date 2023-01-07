Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

About Trade Desk

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2,114.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.