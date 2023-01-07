Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $351,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 163.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,222 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $45,765,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 195.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE X opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.66%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

