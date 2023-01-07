Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of -225.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $87.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

