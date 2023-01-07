Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 154,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $365.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

