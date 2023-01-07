Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 132 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,322.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $873.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $901.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $862.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

