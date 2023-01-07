Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 47 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $267.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $339.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

