Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.59 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

