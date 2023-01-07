Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 49,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 31,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of United States Gasoline Fund stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

