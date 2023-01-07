Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Generac were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Generac by 16.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,663,000 after buying an additional 114,527 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $100.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

