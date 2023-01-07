Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFXF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 300,251 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 267,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.54 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.