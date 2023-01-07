Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33.

