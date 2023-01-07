Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,058 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FENY. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21.

