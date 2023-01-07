Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,200 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth $265,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 13.3% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at $847,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

WEN stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

