Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 13,123 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,123 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $15.28 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

