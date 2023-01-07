Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 152 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,254,000 after acquiring an additional 99,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883,029 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,238,000 after acquiring an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,139 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $219.84 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $366.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.97 and a 200 day moving average of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

