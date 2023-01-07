Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,919 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,609 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HP were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

