Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,903 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance
RYE opened at $72.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72.
