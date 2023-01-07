Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 8,025 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day moving average of $171.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

