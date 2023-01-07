Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,099,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.64.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

