Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PALL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2,607.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,118 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 46,158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,414,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.60. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $153.95 and a 1 year high of $298.21.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

