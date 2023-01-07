Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

