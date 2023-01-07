Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,924 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $31.56 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

