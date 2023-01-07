Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,218 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,957.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.41 billion, a PE ratio of 268.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $138.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.