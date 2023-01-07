Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,247 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,056,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 493,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,321,000 after purchasing an additional 463,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $67.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van purchased 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.