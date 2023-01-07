Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 3,549 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,888 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.72%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

