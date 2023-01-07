Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 6,437 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Autohome by 137.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Autohome by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 53,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after buying an additional 78,170 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $35.73 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATHM. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

