Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 823 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 25.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 7.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUTU. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

