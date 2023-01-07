Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 208,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

LHC Group stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.65 million. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

