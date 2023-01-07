Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $86.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.