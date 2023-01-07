Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,804 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 910.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49,954 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 359,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TME. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Benchmark upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

NYSE TME opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

