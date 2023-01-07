Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NMFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,204,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,653 shares during the period. 30.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NMFC. StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price objective on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,080.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 38.82%. The company had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 119.63%.

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.