Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in RingCentral by 26.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,203.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $509.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.93 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 37.31% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on RingCentral to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

