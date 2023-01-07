Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,823 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,918 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 870,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,364,000 after purchasing an additional 500,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 458,443 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 809,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 440,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSXMA. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

LSXMA opened at $40.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $296,510 and sold 26,965 shares valued at $1,238,951. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

