Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

