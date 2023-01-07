Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 629.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,186 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $886,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07.

