Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 595,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,489 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $164,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.12. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 53.36%. On average, research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

