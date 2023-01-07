Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Stories

