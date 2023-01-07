Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,023,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,105,000 after buying an additional 1,071,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after buying an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,565,000 after buying an additional 53,913 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,240,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after buying an additional 215,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,093,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after buying an additional 158,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Liberty Global Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LBTYA opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 93.60%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,588. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

