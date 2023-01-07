Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,486,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,166 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter worth $31,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ambev Dividend Announcement

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABEV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

