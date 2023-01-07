Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.55.

NYSE DAR opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

