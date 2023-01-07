Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Chewy by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -750.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,926,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.