Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,148 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON opened at $8.92 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The business had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.