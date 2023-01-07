Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.78 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,530 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,128 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after buying an additional 804,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 646.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after buying an additional 621,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2,079.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,638,000 after buying an additional 600,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.06. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.07) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

