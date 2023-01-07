Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.87 Million Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

