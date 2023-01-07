Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 480,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,502 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 338.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.