Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,208,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.47 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.58 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. Analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. Citigroup cut their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.02.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

