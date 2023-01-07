Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 539,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after buying an additional 954,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 261,661 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 253,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.13. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.